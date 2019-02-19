MBS wins hearts

CROWN Prince Mohammed bin Salman, no doubt, has emerged as one of the most popular foreign leaders in Pakistan because of his highly laudable pronouncements made during his crucial visit to Islamabad and sentiments of love, affection and care expressed for Pakistani state and its people. By expressing his determination, while wrapping up his historic tour, to make efforts to reduce tension between Pakistan and India, MBS conveyed in clear-cut terms that he was keen to mitigate challenges of the country on every front.

As the Crown Prince was briefed about latest developments pertaining to the Occupied Kashmir, it is expected that he would have frank discussions with his Indian interlocutors over the grave human rights situation there, sufferings of Kashmiri people and the need for peaceful resolution of the longstanding conflict. The situation becomes all the more grim as there are reports of intensified atrocities against Kashmiris in the wake of Pulwama attack, which, the Opposition parties in India have categorically stated has been stage managed by the ruling BJP to gain electoral support. India is putting blame on Pakistan for Pulwama incident but the ground situation became fully evident to the international community on Monday when Indian troops suffered heavy loss in a battle with Kashmiri freedom fighters as five troops including a major were killed besides injuries to a DIG Police in another clash. It is because of India’s reckless use of force that Kashmiris have lost hopes of any peaceful settlement of the conflict and are now responding in kind to the barbarities being committed by occupation forces. MBS, during his visit, in a clear reference to Occupied Kashmir, said that KSA strongly condemns the atrocities and human rights violations committed against Muslims around the world. He also lauded Pakistan’s peace initiatives with India and the desire for dialogue and hopefully he would persuade Indian leaders to respond positively to these overtures. People of Pakistan are also thankful to the Saudi Crown Prince for instantly agreeing to the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan with regard to release of Pakistanis from Saudi prisons and immigration of pilgrims at Pakistani airports before their departure to the holy land.

Immediate release of 2,107 prisoners would bring agonies of the prisoners and their families to an end while immigration of pilgrims at Pakistani airports would save them from trouble of waiting for hours at Jeddah and Madinah Munawwara for clearance. Saudi Arabia has already reduced visa fee for Pakistanis, which would be a significant relief to the visitors to the holy land and by ordering release of prisoners and accepting immigration proposal, the Crown Prince lived up to his declaration “Consider me Ambassador of Pakistan in Saudi Arabia” and that Saudis cannot say “No” to Pakistan. MBS demonstrated his immense passions for Pakistan and it was because of his words and deeds that the Prime Minister (IK) aptly remarked that he (MBS) would get more votes than him in case of an election. Like China, Saudi Arabia has become a development and strategic partner of Pakistan and declaration of the Crown Prince to support agenda of PM Imran Khan of transforming Pakistan into a welfare state based on Islamic socio-economic principles would help accelerate pace of progress and prosperity of people of Pakistan. The visit of MBS has surely laid the foundation for a new chapter in Pakistan-Saudi relationship, marked by high-level institutional framework to guide future direction of political, diplomatic, economic, investment, trade, people-to-people, defence, security and cultural aspects.

The desire of the two sides to make use of all available channels to promote bilateral trade, investment and promote communication between the two peoples and businessmen offers bright prospects for mutually shared prosperity. We have been pointing out that Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries have the necessary financial resources and Pakistan has the required manpower to undertake mutually beneficial joint ventures in different fields. Construction activity has been going on in the entire Gulf region since long and the process continues to-date but we have not been able to get our due share in this process. Apart from providing skilled manpower to the region, Pakistan can also export construction material and bid for developmental contracts with hard work and innovation. There is great potential for diversification of imports and exports by the two sides. It is hoped that Pakistani policy-makers and planners, in consultation with China, offer workable proposals to Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries for joining China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). This makes greater sense as Saudis are going to make huge investment in Pakistan especially in Gwadar.

