MBS willing to fulfil Indian oil, petroleum products needs

Buenos Aires

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed the kingdom’s willingness to provide for all of India’s oil and petroleum product needs during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Buenos Aires, Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

According to SPA, the two leaders met at the residence of the Saudi crown prince, known by his initials MBS, in the Argentine capital and discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the various fields. Both the leaders are in Buenos Aires to attend the Group of 20 summit.

The meeting between the two leaders comes a few months after it was announced that following US’s reimposition of sanctions against Iran, India will cut its oil imports from Tehran to zero.

In the Buenos Aires meeting, Saudi Aramco’s investment in refineries in India, especially the large refinery on the western coast of India and in the field of crude oil storage, came under discussion, reported SPA.

Prince Mohammed accepted Modi’s invitation to join International Solar Alliance during the meeting. The two leaders discussed investment in solar energy through the Soft Bank Vision Fund and through the Saudi companies which will build solar energy projects.

They also discussed the investment opportunities in the infrastructure through the Public Investment Fund and replacing Saudi Arabia’s agricultural imports from other countries with Indian agricultural products.

The leaders discussed strategies to localise the military industry and cooperation in the field of military manufacturing in both countries and reviewed the available opportunities to export the Saudi non-oil products to India, and ways to develop bilateral trade.

The two leaders reviewed the prospects of bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries in the political, security, economic, investment, agricultural, energy, cultural and technical fields.

“Investment opportunities in the field of infrastructure were discussed through (Saudi Arabia’s) Public Investment Fund, as well as investment opportunities in the agricultural field in order to replace agricultural imports from other countries to the Kingdom,” it said.

Share on: WhatsApp