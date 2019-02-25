MBS visit in perspective

Dr Muhammad Khan

The 2-day historic visit of Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammad Bin Salman (MBS) marked the beginning of a new phase in the bilateral relationship of Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In the context of changing geopolitical developments at regional and global level, the visit attained a special significance. Crown Prince MBS had a busy schedule of meeting with top Pakistani leadership to discuss the prospects of mutual benefits from each other’s potentials and the available opportunities. In fact, both countries have tremendous potentials and opportunities for furthering this relationship to new heights. In the historical perspective, Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have maintained very strong and long-term bilateral relationship which cover all aspects; political, economic and strategic. Both brother Muslim countries have worked very closely ‘within the framework of several bilateral, regional and global forums, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.’ Visit of MBS has further strengthened this bilateral relationship with new impetus, while exploring new avenues.

While putting into perspective, the visit of MBS can be analysed from three possible dimensions; the political, economic and the strategic. Politically and diplomatically, there are very strong basis of Pak-Saudi relationship spreading over 70 years. The visit has defined the future course and dimensions of this relationship since MBS is very young (34 years old), thus Pak-Saudi political relationship would go a long way with strengthening political bonds. The political commitments, which have been made during this visit of MBS with Pakistani leadership, will find new ways to flourishing and fortified. Once MBS declared himself to be an ambassador of Pakistan in Saudi Arabia, he took a personal ownership of this political bondage, which indeed is a great and an unusual gesture; rare and unprecedented. It speaks of the future commitments of MBS and Pakistani leadership.

On the economic side, the visit of Crown Prince MBS has many promises for the investment and trade relationship with Pakistan. Many new openings and economic avenues have been announced by MBS. It is worth mentioning that, Saudi Arabia has always stood by Pakistan at trying time. Against the expected $10 billion investment, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledged $20 billion investment to Pakistan. Upon signing the seven MoUs, the Prince (MBS) said; “It’s big for phase 1, and definitely it will grow every month and every year, and it will be beneficial to both countries. We have been a brotherly country, a friendly country to Pakistan. We’ve walked together in tough and good times, and we (will) continue.”

From the Pakistani perspective, it is a huge investment. The $10 billion investment for the establishment of oil refinery at Gwadar deep sea port has long-term impact. Upon establishment of this refinery, crude oil from all Middle Eastern countries including Kingdom will be transported here and thereafter, it will be sold to energy deficient Asian countries like China, ASEAN and even India. In a way, Gwadar will act as energy hub between oil efficient and oil deficient countries. The project will initiate and subsequently boost the economic integration and interdependence between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The oil refinery will enable Saudi Arabia to become a partner of CPEC project, which Pakistan has long desired. “The long-standing strategic alliance between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia has taken on a new dimension with prospects of the kingdom participating in CPEC projects.”

On request of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman has graciously agreed to free 2107 Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia with immediate effect. Besides, the visa fee for Pakistanis has been reduced to 50%. Indeed, these were great gestures and an immediate response. The prestigious US, ‘The Wall Street Journal’ reported that both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Islamabad’s biggest trading partner in the Middle East, have offered Pakistan huge investment and loans. This clearly reflects that, the future of Pakistani economy is bright and guaranteed with Kingdom standing at its dedicated support. Apart from economically benefitting ailing Pakistani economy, the oil refinery and other investments in Pakistan provide prospects for diversification of Saudi economy. The King has to expand its investments worldwide to secure market share and sustainable exports in the face of international competition.

Strategically, the emerging new alliances at regional and global level have made the visit of Crown Prince MBS as very relevant and significant. Pakistan and the Kingdom have long cooperated in the military affairs at strategic level. The rapidly changing and the uncertain situation in Arabian Gulf in particular and entire Middle East in general has made this visit very important and crucial. During his visit, Crown Prince MBS had an exclusive meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa. Both discussed the on-going cooperation between the two countries in the fields of defence.

Apart from strengthening the existing ties, the visit of Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman has opened many new and long-term avenues of Pak-Saudi relationship, involving the future generations. Foundation of this new bilateral relationship will provide opportunities for the two countries to re-orient their relationship keeping in view the changing geopolitical geo-economics situation and the new alliance in the making. This was a historic moment in the bilateral relationship of the Kingdom and Pakistan, which must be explored for collaboration in all fields; the economic, military, political, social and academic collaboration.

— The writer is Professor of Politics and International Relations at International Islamic University, Islamabad.

