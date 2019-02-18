MBS visit and development

The present government seems pretty ambitious to improve Pakistan’s ranking among the list of emerging developing countries and PM Imran khan’s agile implementation of policies for Naya Pakistan are progressing well.

As Pakistanis enthusiastically welcome Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman (MBS) on his 2-day visit and to sign $21bn MoUs, which is the biggest investment ever, made by KSA in Pakistan including an oil refinery in Balochistan. Hence, it is spectacular to note that these steps are intended to eliminate pessimism and bring out optimism in this region.

M UQMAN KAKAR

Islambad.

