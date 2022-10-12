France’s World Cup-winning footballer, Kylian Mbappe, has reportedly grown disillusioned with life at PSG and is looking for a way out of the club during the upcoming winter transfer window just months on from singing a lucrative new deal.

The reports of his desire to leave the club have been corroborated by several publications in France and Spain.

According to reports, his relationship with the PSG hierarchy has broken down completely as he feels “betrayed” by the club for not fulfilling promises made to him by sporting director Luis Campos, president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and manager Christophe Galtier when he signed his new deal.

The three-year deal he inked in May made him the highest-paid player in world football. He will reportedly earn $128 million for the 2022-23 season, a record according to Forbes.

But the money has not been enough as he has even admitted to making a mistake by rejecting Madrid to his confidants.

The forward has publicly criticized his coach for playing him out of position as he feels he is much more suited to playing with a pivoting striker like France plays with Giroud, rather than by himself which Galtier prefers.

The Frenchman also wanted Neymar gone from the team as the relationship between the two is non-existent which has not happened either and Neymar has gone on to have one of his best seasons since moving to Paris which has complicated matters further.

Luis Campos, however, rejected these reports as untrue ahead of PSG’s fixture against Benfica.

“I am very surprised because I spend all my days with Kylian Mbappe, and he never once asked me or the president to leave in January,”

Getting Mbappe out of PSG will not be easy as his new contract gives the Club all the cards. Madrid, his likeliest destination, will likely be out of the running until the summer and can be priced out of any discussions altogether.

With his options far and few, Mbappe may have to stay put until an amicable solution is reached.