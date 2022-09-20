PSG and France football superstar Kylian Mbappe is reportedly involved in a dispute with French Football over the use of his image rights.

According to several sources in French media, the 23-year-old Mbappe wants an amended image rights deal which will pay him more than his teammates as he and his advisors feel that his image likeness is used for more promotion compared to his peers.

The current agreement between the players and federation dates back to 2010 and requires all players to participate in marketing operations with the team’s sponsors for which they are paid 25,000 euros for every international match they play.

As a result of the dispute, Mbappe is not expected to be at the promotional shoot for the France football team which will take place today unless the agreement is amended ahead of the World Cup.

He also boycotted a marketing event for the federation in March.

It is important to note that Mbappe also pushed for more control over image rights in his new contract with PSG and during his negotiations with Real Madrid who were unwilling to grant him 100% control of his promotional rights.

This saga adds to a growing concern for the Frenc football who are already dealing with a Paul Pogba extortion scandal just a couple of months out from defending their world cup crown in Qatar.

France will play Austria on Thursday in Nations League before travelling to Copenhagen three days later to take on Denmark. Les Bleus are facing relegation to the second tier of the Nations League as they sit in the last place in Group 1 with two points from four games.