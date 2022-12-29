Kylian Mbappe kept his red-hot goal-scoring form going to help Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) beat Strasbourg at home as Ligue 1 resumed following the World Cup break.

Playing his first game since the Final in Qatar, Mbappe scored a 96th-minute winner during his side’s narrow 2-1 win.

Missing one piece of their vaunted front three, PSG slipped into its usual pattern of lacklustre gameplay for the majority of the match which has been a constant sight this season.

The home side did go in front after just 14 minutes when Neymar’s perfect cross found Marquinhos who headed past Matz Sels in Strasbourg’s goal. Instead of dominating from then on, PSG seemed to lose interest in the game and was made to pay in the 51st minute when Strasbourg equalised.

Adrien Thomasson found some space inside PSG’s penalty area before his cross was deflected into his own net by Marquinhos.

Things went from bad to worse for the home side as Neymar was sent off for the fifth time in his PSG career after receiving a second yellow card for diving in the 62nd minute.

But just like in the final 10 days ago, Mbappe again came to his side’s rescue when he won and converted a penalty in the 96th minute to secure all three points for PSG.

The win leaves Ligue 1 leaders on 44 points, eight clear of Lens in second who have a game in hand.