Mazhar Kaleem passes away

Our Correspondent

Multan

Pakistan’s famed Urdu novelist Mazhar Kaleem, chiefly known for his spy novels ‘Imran Series’, passed away Saturday after a prolonged illness. Kaleem has successfully written over 500 books under the ‘Imran Series’, both belonging to mystery long and short novels as well as short stories for children.

Originally created by Ibn-e-Safi, the ‘Imran Series’ revolved around Ali Imran a comical secret agent who controls the Secret Service. The first book of the series, Khaufnaak Imarat, was published in October 1955.

Imran also appeared as a solo detective, however, later in the ninth book, Dhuaen ki Tehreer, he is portrayed as the chief of Secret Service as X-2.

Kaleem also rendered services as the anchorperson of a Saraiki radio talk show from Radio Multan, Jamhoor-de-Awaz.

His funeral prayers were offered at Multan’s Abdali Mosque. Some of Kaleem’s best publications include Black Prince, Shalmaak, Makazonga, Sabolate Aager, Shogi Pama, Double White, Kaya Palat, Bagop, Khamoash Cheikhein, Calendar Killer, Ganja Bhikari, Ladies Secret Service (Imran Fareedi Series), Aika Baan and Hara Kari.