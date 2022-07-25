Mazari’s ruling case: SC bars entry of politicians

Islamabad: The Supreme Court of Pakistan Monday barred ministers and politicians from entering its premise as the court will hear a petition filed by PTI and PMLQ against the ruling of Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari during the election for CM Punjab.

Media reports suggest that only the applicants and respondents and their lawyers will be allowed to enter the SC.

Previously, it was reported that major political leaders would likely be present in the Supreme Court during the hearing of the plea against the deputy speaker’s ruling.

From PTI, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Umar Ayub, Babar Awan, Pervaiz Khattak and Aamir Kayani will attend the Supreme Court’s proceedings.

PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khurram Dastgir, Rana Sanaullah, Nazir Tarar, Ahsan Iqbal, Saad Rafiq and Amir Muqam, Ayaz Sadiq, Atta Tarar, and Malik Ahmed Khan are also expected to appear before the court.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUI leader Fazlur Rehman, Maulana Asad, MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Awami National Party Ameer Haider Hoti will also come to the court.

BNP’s Akhtar Mengal, Aslam Bhutani are also likely to appear in the Supreme Court, while Q-League chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Salik Hussain and Tariq Bashir Cheema will also come to the SC.

The security has also been informed regarding Chaudhry Shujaat’s arrival at the Supreme Court, he will confirm his letter in the court, on this occasion strict security arrangements will be made inside and outside the Supreme Court.