Mazari vows to ensure protection of women, children rights

A delegation of UNICEF along with Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari held a meeting here Monday to ensure the promotion and protection of Human Rights, particularly the rights of women and children.

Dr Shireen Mazari showed her commitment for the effective implementation of the laws and United Nations Conventions in pursuance to the constitution of the Pakistan and International commitments.

The delegation was led by Ms. Shahida Azfar, UNICEF Deputy Executive Director, accompanied by Ms. Jean Gough, UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia. Secretary Ministry of Human Rights, Ms Rabiya Javery Agha and other officials of the Ministry also attended the meeting.

They discussed matters related to the human rights including the rights of children with the focus to enhance the cooperation between the Human Rights Ministry and UNICEF.

The delegation was briefed by Secretary Human Rights about the steps taken for the protection of rights of women and children particularly.—APP

