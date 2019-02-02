Mazari: India changing demographics of IHK

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari Saturday said India was changing demographics of Occupied Kashmir through its constitutional amendments which was not acceptable to Pakistan. Talking to media, she said Kashmir was a declared as disputed territory on the agenda of the United Nations so no one could change its demographics.

She said referendum or right of self plebiscite could be effected through changing dynamics of population in the area. The minister said Kashmiris have been sacrificing their lives to keep the Kashmir issue alive for the attainment of plebiscite.—APP

