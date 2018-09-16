Mazari for drugs eradication through promotion of sports activities

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari Sunday said the menace of drugs could eradicated from the society by promoting sports activities in the country.

The government was taking measures to support the private sector organizations for organizing positive activities such as sport events for the youth, she said while speaking as chief guest after a ragby match between Islamabad and Lahore held under the auspices of Karim Khan Afridi Welfare Foundation here.

The minister said, “We must fight against the menace of drugs to save our future generations, and for the development and prosperity of our country.”

The government, she said, would devise a comprehensive strategy by involving the civil society and media for creating public awareness on the issue.

She said that sports could help promote education and the urge for health, development and peace in the society, besides fostering cooperation, solidarity and social inclusion.

She stressed the need to strengthen efforts, including multi-stakeholder partnerships, for exploring sports potential to achieve the national development goals.

The minister appreciated the Karim Khan Afridi Welfare Foundation’s efforts for eradicating the drugs and promotion of sports in the country. She said it was alarming that drugs addiction was spreading in educational institutions, which required involvement of the civil society in the government efforts to eliminate the menace.

She said it was time to come out of the state of denial by accepting drugs as a social crime and national issue. Proper planning was needed on urgent basis to fight the menace, she added.—APP

