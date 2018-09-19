Mazari expresses concern over violation of religious freedom of Muslims in some European states

City Reporter

Minister for Human Rights; Dr Shireen M Mazari showed her grave concerns over the violation of basic human rights and Seizing the religious freedom to practice their religion freely and in the form of abuse of Islam by some European states against their Muslim citizens, She urged the international community to take prompt action in this regard and to play a decisive role not only in seeking an end to the violation but to restore and protect their human right in the pursuance of the Human Rights European Convention.

She expressed these concerns during a meeting with a delegation of European Union headed by Jean-François Cautain; Ambassador of the European Union in Pakistan here in Islamabad on Tuesday. The delegation was comprised of Political Counsellor Frank-Olivier Roux and Human Rights Counsellor Javeria Kabani and others. High officials of the Human Rights Ministry also attended the meeting.

They remained with the minister for some time and discussed bilateral cooperation and matters of mutual interest with particular reference to the human rights including the rights of women and minorities in particular. Matters related the protection of the basic human rights of Muslim community in European states also came under discussion.

Shireen Mazari said Muslim community have been facing the impediments to practice their religion freely adding that Muslims in some European states had been deprived from their basic human rights. We do have the serious issues in this regard and everyday Human Rights situation is becoming worst, she added.

Minister Dr Mazari briefed the delegation regarding the prevailing human rights situation in the country. She also apprised them about the steps which have been taken for the protection of human rights including the rights of women and minorities. She further said that all the minorities in Pakistan have religious freedom and they are enjoying complete freedom as equal citizen of the beloved nation.

