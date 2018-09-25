Mazari assures to resolve Hindu community issues

Federal Minister for Human Rights, Dr Shireen Mazari Tuesday said the present government is committed to resolve issues of Hindu community residing through taking all necessary measures.

She said the incumbent government is fully cognizant of the issues being faced by Hindu minorities. She was speaking to a representative delegation of Hindu Community who called on her.

The delegation was led by President All Pakistan Hindu Panchayait, Pandat Channa Lal. The delegation comprised of Ramesh Kumar, Naresh Chand, Om Parkash, Parvez Lal, Atif Chouhan and others. They discussed in detail the problems being faced by the Hindu community and the delegation also put forward valuable suggestions.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp