Mazar-e-Sharif plot

PAKISTAN on Sunday closed its Consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan after a woman tried to enter the building with a hand grenade hiding in her bag. According to the Foreign Office, the Consulate will remain closed for visa services till the provision of foolproof security by the authorities to prevent any untoward incident in its Consulate General.

Indeed it is the responsibility of the Foreign Office to ensure the security and safety of its missions abroad and decision vis-à-vis Mazar-e-Sharif Consulate was also taken keeping in view the security of its staff. The Afghan government is obliged under international conventions to provide full security to the diplomatic staff, and we expect that needful will be done so that the Pakistani Consulate staff could work in an environment free of intimidation and fear. In fact it is not the first time that Pakistani Mission in the neighbouring country has been threatened. About a group of five hundred protestors ransacked Pakistani Embassy in Kabul in 2003 and just last year we have to close down our Consulate in Jalalabad due to undue intervention of the Provincial Governor in the functioning of the Consulate. The latest incident is really more worrisome as someone with an explosive device tried to inflict damage to the Consulate and its staff. As the culprit has been arrested by the Afghan officials, we expect that thorough investigation will be done and details will be shared with Pakistani officials. The timing of this incident is also very critical and important as currently both the United States and the Afghan Taliban are engaged in dialogue process and they appear to be heading in the right direction as the two sides have reportedly reached a draft deal after six days of talks last week. The two sides are now again expected to meet on 25th of next month. As Pakistan is playing a lead role in the entire Afghan peace process – something appreciated both by the US Administration and the Afghan Government, Mazar-e-Sharif incident can be an attempt to undermine or sabotage the peace process. Just after Murree process, we had seen similar attempts. There may be bumpy road ahead as the enemies of peace especially India do not want return of stability to Afghanistan. Come what may, all the parties must stay committed to the peace process and Pakistan should continue playing positive role it is playing currently in the greater interest of this region.

