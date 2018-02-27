Mayor Wasim Akhtar inaugurates Cricket Tournament in Karachi University

Staff Reporter

Mayor of Karachi, Wasim Akhtar, formally inaugurated the Pegham-e-Amn Cricket Tournament in Valika Ground at Karachi University (KU) here on Monday.

A large number of students attended this program in which Mayor Karachi hit the ball to open the tournament.

The students received the Mayor with warm welcome amid colorful inauguration of the event. Later, talking to media representatives he said that Karachi presently needs peace and unity as it was mandatory to have peaceful environment to continue the journey of progress and development.

He said that the playgrounds and parks are built for the people and therefore no one will be allowed to grab these open spaces.

Appreciating the holding of the tournament in Karachi University he said that the students must fully focus on their studies besides taking part in healthy activities. The Mayor also inspected the ground and said that KMC will perform rehabilitation work of this ground so that this could be made greener.

He said that the people of Karachi love cricket and this city is called crazy for cricket for its great support of this game and players.

The Mayor said the younger talent will one day become superstars and serve the nation at the highest level and for this it is essential to encourage the emerging players in every sport and provide them with ample opportunities to showcase their talent.

He said that KMC will provide all possible cooperation in the holding of PSL Final in National Stadium Karachi and it is good to see that the cricket administrators have at last agreed to our demand and gave the great and sensational final match of the event to city of Karachi which the biggest city of the country.