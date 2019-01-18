Mayor Waseem, Lea Market traders deliberate problems

Staff Reporter

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said balloting for 1500 shops for affected traders of anti-encroachments drive will be held in few days which will be given as alternate business place to KMC tenants.

Besides demolition works locating alternate places for such traders was also being done by KMC. Shopkeepers of Lea Market were given six days’ time to remove their stuff, they will be accommodated on some nearby place.

Action against encroachments was under the order of the Supreme Court and the action taken was fully in accordance with the plan made for removal of encroachments and restoration of heritage buildings in the city.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of different markets located in the boundary of the old Lea Market who led by chairman of Sindh Tajir Ittehad-Jamil Paracha called on him in his office on Thursday.

Senior director anti encroachments Bashir Siddiqui, senior director Estate Tasneem Siddiqui and senior director coordination Masood Alam were also present on this occasion.

Mayor Karahi urged the traders to cooperate with KMC as no decision was taken in this connection by Mayor alone and it was the decision of all other governmental organizations which were directed by the court to do so.

He said those who were doing business on places other than drains, parks and foot paths should not bother as no one will be disturbed beyond the boundary wall of heritage buildings.

Mayor Karachi said that the operation against encroachments was totally impartial and aimed at bringing improvement and correcting things.He said demolition of structures and lifting of debris was not easy work and debris from light house will be removed from today.

It was informed on this occasion that a total of 933 shops are located in the limits of Lea Market out of which 702 are at outside the main building and 231 are inside the old market.

