Mayor visits rebuilt Jahangir Road

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said reconstruction of road from Teen Hatti to Gurumandir has been completed with the rehabilitation of underground sewerage system which would facilitate the traffic passing through here and end the traffic gridlock at various junctions of Jahangir Road.

He said this while talking to media representatives during a visit of the Jahangir Road to review the reconstructed road. DMC East chairman Moeed Anwer, vice chairman Abdul RAuf, chairman works committee Hassan Naqvi, director general works Shahab Anwer and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Mayor Karachi said road condition in different union councils was very bad which is being made better gradually. Small problems are being given priority in the city. Government should support and help us in the planning and completion of development projects in the city.

He said this road was in devastated condition due to sewerage overflow and varius problem existed here including traffic jam especially in peak hours.

This road has been reconstructed with sewerage related works under Annual development Program with an estimated cost of Rs20million. The whole project has been finished in three months time to provide convenience to citizens.

He said we can only do uplift scheme up to the cost of Rs20million whereas big packages are required for solution of city problems. He said all the elected representatives are working hard to solve the problems of the people of their area and they want to provide as much relief to the citizens as possible.

He said encroachments are also being removed in the city which is established in connivance of the land mafia. The people of the area should also play their role to stop these encroachments so that their area could be saved from this menace.—NNI

