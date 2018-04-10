Mayor visits Liaquatabad Super Market

Mayor of Karachi Wasim Akhtar has said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) markets and other buildings will be made better and convenient for citizens so that more revenue could be generated.

He said this while talking to media representatives during a visit of Liaquatabad Super Market on Monday, according to a press release.

Super Market Liaquatabad will also be restored and made beautiful by eliminating surrounding encroachments with the cooperation of market association, he said.

He said that the pedestrian bridge and the basement area of the Super Market has been restored and repaired so that citizens especially women and children could be facilitated in the market.

Court’s directives on China Ground will be followed completely, the Mayor said.

MNA Kanwar Naveed Jamil and Director General Works Shahab Anwer, Senior Director Communication S.M Taha with other officers accompanied the mayor on this occasion.

The Mayor inspected the restoration and repairing works that have been carried out in and around the market and gave directive to concerned officers.

He said the pedestrian bridge connecting both tracks of Sharea Pakistan and also provided access to the Super Market was in dilapidating condition since many years and became dangerous for pedestrians using it therefore it was decided to repair and color immediately.

He said the basement area of the market had been submerged in water since long and the building was suffering due to this, we have taken notice of this situation and removed all water from the basement and cleared it.

The Mayor said that the Super Market has been a major shopping center for the middle and poor class and thousands of people including women and children visit here on daily basis, the encroachments around this market made this difficult for them to access the market and pass through that is why removal of all such encroachments has become essential.

He said development works including lying of sewerage line and repairing of roads have been done in Liaquatabad however more such works needs to be done here.

He said the city of Karachi required a well equipped fire brigade to deal with any incident of fire eruption or emergency situation in dense areas and industrial zones.— APP

