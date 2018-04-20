Mayor visits Journalist Colony

Mayor of Karachi, Wasim Akhtar said the elected local government leadership supports the journalist community and KMC will provide help for setting up of press club in the Sahafi Colony at Hawkesbay.

Sindh Board of Revenue and other concerned organizations will be contacted for provision of lease of plots and other facilities, he said this while talking to journalists on a visit of the Sahafi Colony

at Hawkesbay on Thursday, said a statement.

Lyari development authority chief executive Agha Nafees, dir ector media management KMC Ali Hassan Sajid, president of Karachi Press Club Ahemd Khan Malik, vice president Minhaj-ur-Rab, Gen. Secretary Maqsood Ahmed Yousufi, joint secretary Naimat Khan treasurer Moosa Kalim, former secretary Khursheed Abbasi and other senior journalists were also present on this occasion..—.APP

