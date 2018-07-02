Mayor visits drains along with MD KWSB

Mayor Wasim Akhtar along with managing director of KWSB Khalid Shakikh visited city drains to review and inspect the condition and cleaning works. He went to Gujjar Nala, Orangi Nala, CBM Nala, Chakra Goth Nala, Nasir Colony 2100 Road Nala and other drains during this visit.

He was accompanied by the Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Syed Saif ur Rehman, senior director coordination Masood Alam and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Talking to media representatives he said that water pipe lines and other KWSB installments must be removed from drains as these things create hurdle in flow of water in drains.

He also warned the contractor to ensure immediate removal of all garbage that had been excavated from drains during cleaning and de-silting works.

MD KWSB Khalid Shaikh said that all possible help will be provided to KMC in drain cleaning.

Mayor Karachi said 54 big machines, 103 dumpers and hundreds of labour is used in drain cleaning works, we have started cleaning work of 41 drains and also removal of encroachments so that these drains could be made better.

He said that no negligence will be tolerated in this work and he himself will monitor all works and if it was found unsatisfactory the concerned contractor will be removed. Major drains will be cleaned by us and small drains cleaning will be done by the DMCs

He said that more machinery will be incorporated to ensure speedy work—NNI

