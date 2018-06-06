Mayor visits Dr Mehmood Hussain Road

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said citizens cannot be made satisfied without solving the water and sewerage problems in the city, sewerage connection from factories and houses must be removed from stormwater drains otherwise these storm water drains can be overflowed during monsoon rains and causing immense trouble for citizens. Cleaning of drains will be completed before rains.

He said this while visiting the Dr. Mehmood Hussain Road, Tariq Road, Razi Road, Jheel Park and PECHS on Tuesday

M.D water board Khalid Mehmood, DMC East chairman Moeed Anwer, M.C Akhtar Shaikh, and other officers and engineers also present on this visit.

Mayor Karachi said a water pipeline of 2300 feet length was laid in front of the Ferozabad Police Station and the sewerage system was also corrected to provide some relief to the people of this area. He said this road was in broken state for which directives have been issued for making it motor able.

He said the inner roads and streets are also being constructed. Allocation has been made in the next budget for construction of inner roads and streets besides main projects.

He said encroachments wa s a big issue in the city and a full fledge mafia was behind this and it can only be dealt with full planning for which help from law enforcement agencies was also sought.—NNI

