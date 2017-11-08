Mayor urges veterinary dept to ensure hygienic meat

Staff Reporter

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has directed the veterinary services department to take necessary measures to prevent illegal slaughtering of animals in the city under animal slaughtering control act.

He has also directed to ensure supply of clean and hygienic meat to citizens through KMC slaughter house and 26 meat markets. He said this while presiding over a meeting to review performance of Veterinary Services Department, said a statement on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by the city council parliamentary leader Aslam Shah Afridi, chairman land committee Syed Arshad Hassan, chairman veterinary services committee Syed Muzammil Shah, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Asghar Abbas, director veterinary services and other officers.

The Mayor said to cater the needs of the city a new slaughter house has been planned near Northern Bypass in Orangi with the capacity of slaughtering of 3 thousand big animals per day.

He said soon meat van and container system will be introduced in the city to ensure safe and proper delivery of meat from slaughter house and meat markets. The Mayor was on this occasion given a detailed briefing on the Veterinary Services Department and its functions.

It was informed that animals brought in the city from up country for both providing of meat and milk. The Landhi Cattle Colony Slaughter House was presently rehabilitated whereas up-gradation of North Karachi Slaughter House also underway and infrastructure development in Cattle Colony, Bilal Colony Korangi being currently done to provide better facilities.

As many as 4500 big and 6500 small animals slaughtered in Landhi Slaughter House per week whereas 1400 big animals are slaughtered in North Karachi Slaughter House per week. Landhi and Korangi Cattle Colony have thousand of Baras with 5 lac and 120,000 mulching animals respectively.

The Mayor directed that recovery of license fee from meat and poultry shops in the city must be ensured on timely basis and the staff deputed should be directed to perform their duty in a better way.

He said all relevant rules and regulations should be taken into consideration regarding issues pertaining to veterinary services.