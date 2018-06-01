Mayor urges steps to control tobacco use among youths

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar expressed concern on the trend of tobacco use in youths and stressed the need to save the young generation, particularly students, from smoking.

He said all hospitals of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and offices should affix no-smoking board inside their limits.

He said this while speaking as a chief guest at a seminar held in Sobhraj Maternity Hospital on World No Tobacco Day on Thursday, said a statement.

Chairperson medical committee of the city council Naheed Fatima, senior director health and medical services KMC Dr Birbal, medical superintendent Sobhraj maternity hospital Dr Muhammed Ali, Dr Mehwish, Dr Devi and others were also present on the occasion.

The Mayor said about 12 per cent of deaths occurred all over the world due to cardiovascular diseases are due to the use of tobacco and on average 6,00,000 people die each year due to environmental pollution created by tobacco use whereas 6 million deaths occurred due to direct use of tobacco.In Pakistan every year 1,60,100 deaths occurred due to use of tobacco, he said.He said this year World Health Organisation has joined with the World Heart Federation to highlight the link between tobacco and cardiovascular diseases (CVD). He said that using tobacco causes cancer and lung disease, but many people are not aware that tobacco also causes heart disease and stroke—APP

