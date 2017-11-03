Mayor urges KWSB to solve citizen’s problems

Staff Reporter

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has said that citizens of Karachi were in acute trouble due to water and sewerage related problems, therefore KWSB should address all such problems without delay and supply water to those areas which are presently facing scarcity of water and change the faulty pipelines.

He was presiding over a meeting of the city council’s coordination committee in his office on Thursday, said a statement.

The Mayor said all low cost development works will be carried out immediately which are identified by the elected local government representatives of the area.

The meeting was attended by the chairman Land Committee S. Arshad Hassan, parliamentary leader in city council Aslam Shah Afridi, adviser to Mayor Farhat Khan, vice chairperson coordination committee Maryem Qureishi, municipal commissioner Dr. Asghar Abbas Shaikh, senior director municipal services Masood Alam, senior director HRM Jamil Farooqui, Director Technical S.M Shukaib, director vehicle Farid Tajik and members of coordination committee.

The Mayor was informed about the problems of different areas most of which pertains to water and sewerage and in many areas like Zaman Town Korangi, Orangi Town, Essa Nagri, Godhra Colony, Gujro and other areas.

The Mayor who is also the chairman of the coordination committee of city council made phone call to the acting M.D KWSB Asadullah and said him to solve the water and sewerage problems in these areas without delay.

He said the UC Chairmen have greater responsibility as they have full knowledge of the problems of their area especially with regard to cleanliness and other problems therefore their input always given importance and development works carried out under their guidelines.

The Mayor Karachi urged the water board to streamline its infrastructure and change the pipelines wherever it required and solve the issue of leakage from water and sewerage lines.

He said the citizens present their problems to us and we always make this sure to contact the concerned department and ask them for early solution of these problems.