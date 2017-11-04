Mayor urges fire officers to deliver

Staff Reporter

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar Friday said bringing improvement in fire brigade performance was priority for which all necessary measures has been taken and this will continue till transforming fire brigade into a rapid and effective force that could perform fire extinguishing operation within minutes of receiving the call from anywhere in the city.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review the technical and electrical problems and seek ways to improve the overall performance of fire officers and associated staff, according to a statement .

The meeting was attended by the chairman of fire brigade committee in the city council, Aman Khan Afridi, adviser to Mayor Farhat Khan, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Asghar Abbas Shaikh, Sr. Director Municipal Services Masood Alam, Director Technical S.M. Shukaib, Chief Fire Officer Tehsin-ur-Rehman, director Tasnim Siddiqui and other officers.

The Mayor said billions of rupees funds have been allocated in the Prime Minister’s Karachi Package for the fire brigade therefore he urged the officers to ensure better working relationship and good environment in the department. No political or other pressure will be taken hereafter.

He said the technical and electrical issues had been reviewed in detail and all this was aimed at bringing improvement in the fire brigade and rescue works.

He said fire brigade was a sensitive department as it performs the important duty of saving the lives and property of citizens in case of any casualty and therefore no negligence or carelessness could be tolerated in its works.

The Mayor directed that all fire vehicles including fire tenders and snorkel ladder must be in operational condition all the time with alert staff.

He said problems of fire brigade being solved gradually and we hope that citizens of Karachi would soon have an effective and rapid fire brigade in their city.