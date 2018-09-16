Mayor sees PM’s visit beneficial for Karachi

Mayor Waseem Akhtar has expressed hopes that Karachi visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan will be beneficial.

Talking to media, Akhtar said that issues of people will be presented before the premier for solutions, adding that the transportation system of the metropolis is in dire need of renewal.

He said, ‘I will appeal the prime minister that all the system of the city should come under the mayor. I will also request that funds allocated for the metropolis be reimbursed,” he added.

It is to be mentioned here that Imran Khan will preside over a meeting regarding the development projects being run by the federal government’s funds.He said, ‘I will appeal the prime minister that all the system of the city should come under the mayor. I will also request that funds allocated for the metropolis be reimbursed,” he added.

He is also expected to make an announcement regarding desalination plant and vehicles for collecting garbage.—NNI

Share on: WhatsApp