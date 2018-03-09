Mayor salutes hard working, committed women

Mayor of Karachi Wasim Akhtar has said that women are very important part of our society and women are doing great works in various sectors as well he salutes the hard working, committed and courageous women on International Women’s Day.

He said this during a visit of the Gazdarabad maternity hospital while talking to women, said a press release on Thursday.

He said this day reminds us that we should not only give respect to women but also provide them opportunities in different sectors so that they could serve the nation and take part in the progress of the country. Mayor said half of the Pakistan population consists of women and we can not ignore them or keep them away from our society.

He said that our religion also teaches us to respect women and provide them their rights. Wasim said we should also open doors for education and skills for rural women besides doing the same for women of our cities.—APP

