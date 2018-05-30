Mayor reviews progress on ‘Rabies Free Programme’

Mayor of Karachi, Wasim Akhtar has said that the Rabies Control Programme (RCP) was aimed at safeguarding the citizens against dog biting and spread of rabies virus among local population.

He said this while presiding over a meeting to review the up-to-date

progress and decision on future plans, said a statement on Tuesday.

He said that a Pilot project initiated in Ibrahim Haidery union

council will soon be extended to other areas of Karachi. Strategies devised by the World Health Organization and World Organization for Animal Health were adopted in the RFK programme which involved anti-rabies vaccination in dogs and animal birth control

programme.

The Mayor said that the district municipal administration and union council chairmen will be taken on board in this connection so that basic infrastructure for this programme could be made available in all districts of Karachi.

During a briefing to Mayor Karachi, Head of Rabies Free Karachi Programme at Indus Hospital Dr. Nasim Salahuddin said that so far 2,145 dogs have been vaccinated in three union councils of Ibrahim Haidery whereas about 400 dogs were operated under ABC programme.

The local population was also taken into confidence before starting work in their area and community engagement sessions were conducted.

She said rabies control could be ensured if in any area 70

percent dogs were vaccinated. The dog catching and vaccination team has been trained by the expert from World Health Organization and about 50 thousand kits were provided by the WHO for this purpose.

The Mayor reviewing the overall project and its implementation in Karachi said, “We need to focus more on suburban areas and katchi abadies besides continuing work in main city.”

He said that the World Health Organization has set the 2030 target for elimination of rabies in the world and “We will provide all possible cooperation to WHO and other organization concerned in this connection.—APP

