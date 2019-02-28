Mayor presides meeting of District South UC Chairmen

Staff Reporter

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said KMC, owing to difficulties facing by the people, utilizing its resources on such works in the city which are not even its prime responsibility.

Construction of roads without correcting the water and sewerage infrastructure would mean waste of funds. Roads and footpath construction underway in the district South after removal of encroachments from such places.

He said this while chairing a meeting in his office with the chairmen and vice chairmen of district South on Wednesday.

Mayor Karachi said elected local government leadership made efforts to solve the basic problems of citizens with its own resources, particularly in district South where roads and streets were constructed in many areas to facilitate citizens.

The UC chairmen and Vice Chairmen informed the mayor about problems of their area and said most of the complaints are regarding water and sewerage system.

Mayor Karachi said to them to assign priority to their works and submit these problems in written form so these could be put up for consideration to the KWSB.

