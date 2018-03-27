Mayor praises cricket enthusiasts for successful final

Mayor of Karachi, Wasim Akhtar said the citizens of Karachi by making the final of Pakistan Super League a successful event have proved once again that they love cricket and now the city is ready to welcome the West Indies team.

This very important event has in fact restored the magnificence of Karachi as all the municipal organizations have worked excellently and made this final historical by their team work.

Talking to media representatives while watching the PSL Final in the Hanif Muhammed Enclosure of the National Stadium Karachi, he said the people of Karachi have a good understanding of the game of cricket and they have always supported best players, said a statement on Monday.

He also appreciated the discipline of the big crowed that enjoyed the final in National Stadium.The Mayor said the people of Karachi have made this event historical by their great support and cooperation. Karachi also hosted international cricket in past and the world cup matches also held here and proved quite successful due to good behavior of the spectators.

He said this match has sent a very good message to all such parts of the world where the game of cricket is played or watched. Karachi has seen such an ideal environment after a gap of 20 to 25 years which is good omen for the citizens of Karachi, he added.

The Mayor said all the arrangements for the final were done under a comprehensive strategy and every organization has played its role in excellent way.

The Mayor also congratulated the winner of the PSL Final Islamabad United and said that it was a better team and deserved this win which is their second overall title in the PSL. —APP

