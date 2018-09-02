Mayor plants sapling at Parade Ground

ISLAMABAD : Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz planted a sapling adjacent to Shakerparian, Parade Ground, under Government of Pakistan’s “Plant for Pakistan Programme” here on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has made arrangements for planting 15,000 saplings in a single day.

On this occasion, Chief Commissioner of Islamabad Jawdat Ayaz, Deputy Mayor of MCI Zeeshan Ali Naqvi, opposition leader in MCI Ali Awan, Chief Officer MCI Najaf Iqbal Syed, Officers of MCI and ICT Administration and students of different institutes also planted saplings.

Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that under “Plant for Pakistan Programme” MCI would carry out massive tree plant all over the city and directions in this regard have been issued to the Environment Wing.

He said that today target of planting 15000 saplings has been completed. He further added that under Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive, 600,000 plants are being planted. Half of the target of Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive has been completed, Mayor ordered.

The Mayor directed the Environment Wing of MCI to make effective arrangements for ensuring proper growth of planted saplings and proper arrangements be made for watering these 15000 planted saplings.

He said that MCI is ensuring that saplings being planted should be 4 to 6 feet tall as survival rate of the small plants is low. He said that tall plants can survive the hard climate and can grow at fast pace.

