Mayor of Sukkur visits local market

Mayor of Sukkur, Arslan Shaikh has said that district governments have evolved a coordinated strategy for continuous supply of cheap and quality edible items to the people during Ramadan-ul-Mubarak so that people with fasting may not face any difficulty.

He expressed these views while talking to consumers during a surprise visit to a local market on Friday.

Officers of the different departments also accompanied the Mayor.

He directed the Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Mansoor Ahmed Soomro to immediately set the issues right regarding weighing (Balance) in order to avoid any complaint especially in Ramazan—.APP

Related