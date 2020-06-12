Mayor of Islamabad tests positive for COVID-19 Islamabad administration to seal Karachi Company, sectors G-9/2 & 3

ZUBAIR QURESHI

The district administration of Islamabad has decided to seal sector G-9/2,G-9/3 & Karachi Company within next 36 hours.

In a late night notification issued Thursday, by the District Magistrate/Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad the decision to seal these sectors as well as Karachi Company (G-9/4) has been taken in view of the recommendations of the District Health Office (DHO) and epidemiologists as more than 200 cases of coronavirus have been detected in these sectors.

A lockdown of these areas is being done on the advice of the Health Department and residents are requested to take appropriate measures like storage of food items and other necessities for at least three days.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Mohammad Hamza Shafqaat, these areas will stay sealed on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. He further said the situation of the spread of the coronavirus there would be observed and a future strategy would be planned in the light of the latest situation.

Residents of these sectors have been given a day to make the necessary arrangements and obtain essential items, he said, and the administration will also make arrangements during this period. The area will be locked down completely after Friday night.

The police, army and Rangers have been asked to cordon off these areas in order to ensure public safety and contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz has tested positive. The mayor was actively monitoring the free coronavirus testing facilities in various areas of Islamabad. The mayor after he was infected with coronavirus has quarantined himself and gone into isolation. Mayor of Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) has also confirmed on social media his being tested positive.

“I am tested positive for coronavirus Need your prayers for speedy recovery. Will be in touch with all relevant departments of MCI so that citizens of Islamabad may not face any sort of difficulty,” said the mayor on his twitter account. Islamabad on Thursday reported 6,236 active cases of coronavirus while deaths caused so far due to coronavirus have been reported at 62.