Mayor of Houston to visit Karachi

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The delegation from Houston Karachi Sister City Association (HKSCA) under the leadership of Muhammad Saeed Sheikh President -HKSCA met with Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai President FPCCI and Senior Vice President Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig at Federation House. Saeed Sheikh highlighted the linkages between Karachi and Houston which were declared twin cities and emphasized the need people to people connectivity and cultural harmony for a closer understanding. Saeed Sheikh informed that the Mayor of Houston willbe visiting Pakistan during 2019 and discussed the arrangements of the Mayor’s visit to Karachi. Engr. Daroo Khan welcomed the delegation and described the importance of metropolitan cities in process of economic development. He also highlighted the issues and challenges being faced by business community in trade with Unities States. Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, explained the statistical determinate of Pakistan and Unities States is the largest trading partner of Pakistan. He proposed that Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) to sign MoU with HKSCA during the forthcoming visit of the Mayor of Houston to Karachi. Dr. Baig said that there is vibrant Pakistani community residing in USA engaged in business & trade always supported Pakistan.

