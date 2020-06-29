Mayor, MQM-P blame Sindh govt for ignoring Hyderabad during upcoming monsoon rains

Hyderabad

The Mayor Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and the elected lawmakers of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have accused the Sindh government for ignoring the city as the threat of urban flash flood looms during upcoming monsoon rains.

At a press conference at Municipal Garden Latifabad Unit 9 here Sunday, Mayor Syed Tayyab Hussain said Pakistan Peoples Party’s provincial government continued the policy of discrimination with Hyderabad.

“The monsoon rains are on the horizon but the city’s drainage system is marred with numerous problems,” he observed. The mayor said it was responsibility of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), a subsidiary of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) to keep the pumping machines and power generators at all the drainage pumping stations functional. He added that WASA was also responsible for cleaning all the nullahs and drains so that in the event of the torrential downpour the rainwater did not submerge the residential and commercial areas. Hussain said the parts of Hyderabad from where the canals pass through were already facing drainage problems because of the large volume of water in the canals.—APP