Mayor London Sadiq Ali Khan arrives in city

City Reporter

Mayor London Sadiq Khan on Wednesday arrived in the city through Wagah border and was received by Lahore Mayor Colonel (Retd) Mubashir Javaid.

Sadiq Khan was given a warm welcome on his arrival and later he met Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif here at Model Town. During the meeting, matters related to the both sides came under discussion.

Shahbaz Sharif, speaking on the occasion, said that the visit would further improve and strengthen relations between Pakistan and Britain. Provincial Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, the chief secretary and others were also present.

Later, the Mayor London visited the tomb of the Poet of the East Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and offered Fateha and also recorded his impression in the visitor’s book. He also visited Badshahi Mosque. Mayor Lahore Colonel (Retd) Mubashir Javaid was also present on the occasion.