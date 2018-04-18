Mayor leads protest outside K-Electric office

A protest demonstration was held outside the head office of K-Electric (KE) on Tuesday against prolonged load-shedding in the city.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar was leading the protest where demonstrators chanted slogans against KE accusing the power utility of over-billing consumers and also cutting power supply for longer durations throughout the day.

Recently, KE hinted that load-shedding would continue even during Sehr and Iftar in Ramazan, unlike earlier promises when it would claim of providing uninterrupted power supply at least at the two times of the fasting days—.INP

Related