Mayor lauds efforts for peace promotion

Multan

Mayor Municipal Corporation Naveed-ul-Haq Arain said that persons, who were working for promotion of peace and inter-faith harmony were rendering great service. He expressed these views while awarding peace titles to different renowned celebrities including Shakir Shujaabadi, Prof Anwar Jamal, Syed Ali Raza Gardezi, Masihullah Jaampuir, Saleem Qaiser, Munawar Khursheed, Abida Bukhari and Hameeda Bano.

He said every body should play his role for promotion of peace. The Mayor remarked that countrymen rendered sacrifices in war against terror. He paid rich tribute to the great martyrs and said that their sacrifices would be remembered. He stressed the need for unity among the masses to eliminate menace of extremism.—APP