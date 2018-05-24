Mayor Karachi visit KMC Markets, Heat Wave Camp

KARACHI : Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has directed concerned officers to remove all buses and vans stationed beneath the Liaquatabad Flyover along with other encroachments including shops and cabins.

Supreme Court’s directives must be implemented clearly which said that no commercial or non-commercial activity could be carried out beneath the city flyovers and bridges.

All constructions and shops other than the original plan in Frere Market and Nazimabad Gol Market will be removed. Improvement in city temperature is good omen,however, precautionary measures taken in this regard will continue and hospitals would be on high alert to provide instant medical aid to the patients.

He said this during a visit of Liaquatabad No.10, Nazimabad Gol Market and Frere Market Burns Road on Thursday.

Chairman of DMC Central Rehan Hashmi, Vice Chairman Syed Shakir Ali, Chairman Estate Committee Nasir Taimuri, Director General Works Iqtidar Ahmed, Senior Director Estate Tasnim Ahmed, Sr. director Anti Encroachments Bashir Siddiqui, director technical to mayor S. M Shakaib and other officers accompanied mayor Karachi on this occasion.

Mayor Karachi while visiting the Frere Market said this market will be renovated and restored to its original plan under which this market was built in 1964.

He also met with the shopkeepers of Frere Market and assured them that their problems will be solved.

Mayor Karachi said how is it possible for KMC to carry out maintenance of its markets with shop rents as low as just Rs500 per month and that too at the prime locations in Karachi.

On the visit of Gol Market Nazimabad, Mayor Karachi inspected different portions of the market and gave directed to officers he said the garbage should not be dumped near this market.

He directed concerned officers to work out a plan for improvement in this market.

On his visit to heat wave camp at Liaquatabad No.10, Mayor Karachi said that though the weather improved a bit but still we have to be alert all the time.

He again appealed to utility services providers like K-Electric and Water Board to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity and water to people to save them from any inconvenience or trouble during this holy month.