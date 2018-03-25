Mayor Karachi stress unity and harmony among the people

KARACHI : Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said the creation of Pakistan was result of sacrifices of our ancestors we all have to work jointly for the progress and consolidation of our home land. The young generation needs to be informed about these achievements.

Presence of the families and wards of these personalities on this occasion was proof of this that we did not forget their services for the nation.

He expressed these views while addressing to a ceremony held in the Safari Park by KMC on Pakistan Day.

Large number of people including the personalities who played active role in the Pakistan movement and their wards attended this program besides the chairman of dmc East Moeed Anwer, parliamentary leader in city council Aslam Shah Afridi, chairman finance committee Nadeem Hidayat Hashmi, chairman law committee Arif Khan Advocate, chairman parks committee Khurram Farhan, chairman Katchi Abadies committee Saad Bin Jaffer, chairman Sports and Cullture Committee Aijaz Ahmed Khan and KMC officers.

Mayor Karachi stressing the importance of the day said we have to reiterate our pledge that we will not left any stone unturned to safeguard our country and deal with the menace of terrorism at every level by our unity and harmony. He said the Pakistan Army was also fighting against terrorism and enemies of the nation since long and have given lot of sacrifices in this connection.

Mayor Karachi gave away awards and shields to the wards of personalities who took part in the Pakistan movement and gave sacrifices for their country.

Impressive fireworks illuminated the sky afterwards as national songs were presented and the park resonated with the Pakistan Zindabad slogans.

