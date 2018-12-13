Mayor Karachi sends legal notice to Khurram

The Mayor Karachi Waseem Karachi has sent a legal notice to PTI leader Khurram Sherzan on Wednesday over his statement criticizing him regarding ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Karachi.

The mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar hit back strongly on Khurram Sherzaman over his statement, in which he hurled allegations on mayor Karachi for anti-encroachment operation, and sent him legal notice to explain his statement or offer a public apology.

As per the notice, Wassem Akhter has the stance that Khurram statement has severely damaged his credibility and image as his criticism on the operation against encroachment baseless and unfounded.—INP

