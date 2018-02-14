Mayor Karachi reviews uplift works in city

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said elected local government representatives should instead of indulging in politics focus on the progress and development of the city and play their role in the betterment works.

Municipal officers should also present in their departments or if they want to do politics then leave the job and come into politics. People cannot be divided on the basis of politics. We have responsibility of the KMC and we have lot of issues in our city which is facing acute problems of garbage, sewerage and water and other issues.

This would mean loss of the city if the Local Government representatives indulge in political matters. Development works are being carried out in the city and ADP Schemes are coming and this is our duty to monitor and oversee such works. He expressed these views while addressing to a meeting of the chairmen of various committees, city council members and city councilors elected on reserved seats in the KMC Sports Complex on Tuesday.

DMC East Chairman Moeed Anwer, DMC Korangi Chairamn Nayar Raza, Parliamentary leader in City Council Asiam Shah Afridi, Land Committee Chairman Arshad Hassan, Chairman of Law Committee Arif Khan Advocate and large number of city councilors attended this meeting.

Mayor Karachi said todays meeting have been called for taking into confidence the elected representatives at the start of new projects from the KMC Budget and the ongoing development project in the city and they are asked to give suggestions that which projects should be completed on priority basis in the city. All the City Council members were given funds up to 25 crores development projects so that they could carry out development works in their union council.

He said the ADP project includes the projects of all union councils. He said Local Government representatives should be allowed to work for the city. He said he is not afraid of being deseated and all Local Government representatives are with me. He said he is the Mayor of Karachi and he will continue to work for the city.

He said today meeting is not a power show but to this is a usual meeting to review development works in the city.

He said the citizens were experiencing betterment in the city and the district chairmen are working for solving their problems. The meeting was also addressed by DMC East Chairman Moeed Anwer and Chairman DMC Korangi Nayar Raza.—NNI

