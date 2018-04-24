Mayor Karachi reviews storm-water drain cleaning plan

KARACHI :Mayor of Karachi, Wasim Akhtar while presiding over a meeting on storm-water drains directed officers concerned to complete the cleaning and removal of chocking points in the city drains so that these drains could be saved from overflow during the coming monsoon season. He said that such an effective strategy should be adopted for channelization and cleaning of drains that could stop dumping of garbage and other waste in drains and water flow in these channels could be made better. The meeting was attended by the director general works Shahab Anwer, senior director coordination Masood Alam, chief engineer KDA Ramchand, chief engineers of different zones and executive engineer of city drains. The mayor was given a detailed briefing on the occasion regarding cleaning of Gujjar Nala and Mehmoodabad Nala and other development plan for these drains. The mayor said we need to complete the cleaning work of drains on priority basis because rainy season starts in June and we have to complete all preparations in the first week of May. He said the clear space around the drains should now be used in an effective way so that no one could re-establish encroachments there. The mayor said whatever funds available for this purpose would be utilized only on cleaning of storm-water drains so that surrounding localities could be saved from overflowing of drains during rains. He urged the officers to work with mutual coordination and under a better strategy to bring improvement in the condition of these natural channels of drainage of rain water in the city.

Orignally published by APP