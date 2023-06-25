Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab on Saturday reviewed the plan for the collection of animal hides during the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha.According to the details, the recently appointed Mayor, Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad chaired a meeting comprising of town chairmen and vice chairmen.During the meeting, Mayor Karachi highlighted the designated collection points at Jam Chakro, Gond Pass and Malir Landfill sites.

A total of 91 collection points and 18 major trenches have been established to facilitate the proper disposal and management of the animal remains during Eid-ul-Adha.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab stated that the citizens can register their complaints on the helpline 1128, regarding any inconvenience and advised the Union Council (UC) Chairmen to actively contribute to the provision of the necessary facilities and services within their respective areas.

Furthermore, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab assured the establishment of complaint centers in every district, ensuring accessibility for individuals to voice their concerns and seek resolution.Few days back, Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab had conducted a visit to various areas of Karachi early in the morning and reviewed the cleaning works.

The newly elected Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, embarked on a visit of different areas of the city in the morning. He not only evaluated the cleaning progress but also inspected the condition of the roads.During his visit, Sindh Solid Waste Management (SSWM) teams were seen actively involved in cleaning operations. Murtaza Wahab, in a media conversation, stated that the staff was engaged in cleaning work at different locations.

The Mayor of Karachi, while instructing the officials, said, “We must serve the city with hard work and dedication.” He further added that complaints regarding cleanliness and sanitation can be registered at the helpline number 1128.