Mayor Karachi review development works in North Karachi

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar paid a visit of North Karachi to review and inspect ongoing development works of lying of water supply in the sector D-2 of union council 15North Karachi. He was accompanied by the chairman of DMC central Rehan Hashmi and other officers on this occasion.

Mayor Karachi while talking to media representatives said this area was neglected since last ten years and now 30 thousand RFT pipe line being laid here which would supply water to about 2 Lac people in this area. He said much of the funds of KMC and DMCs were being utilized on such development works which are aimed at solving the problems of citizens.

He said the water and sewerage was responsibility of the Sindh Government and KWSB however these works too were being performed by us despite of shortage of funds and unavailability of powers.

He said this pipe line would solve an old problem of this area. He said whatever funds we get are being spent on these development works in different areas of the city.

Mayor Karachi said the citizens of Karachi were presently facing lot of hardship and therefore we all must join hands to carry out betterment works.

He said he had gone to people from other parties like PPP, Jamat-e-Islami and PTI and said to them to come and join us in the progress and development of the city. He said this is our city and only we can do works for its improvement and progress.

Orignally published by NNI