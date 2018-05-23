Mayor Karachi review anti encroachments action in Hill Park

KARACHI : Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said all restaurants and other encroachments from Hill Park removed in an operation and such action will be taken in other parks and playgrounds if these places are used for activities other than sports and recreation.

This campaign against encroachments was initiated under the orders of the Supreme Court and will continue till removal of all encroachments. Complaints were also received regarding such encroachments therefore all encroachers and persons involved in commercial activities in city parks, playgrounds and recreation places to voluntarily stop their activities or action will be taken against them.

Citizens have appreciated recent action against encroachments and this operation will continue throughout Ramadan with the cooperation of citizens and traders community.

He expressed these views while reviewing the present operation against encroachments in the city. Senior Director Anti Encroachments Bashir Siddiqui and other concerned officers were also present on this occasion.

Mayor Karachi was given a briefing and informed that the anti encroachments staff of KMC with the help of heavy machinery and manpower demolished three restaurants in Hill Park and the land vacated was handed over to the charged parking department for use as parking area for the visitors.

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said the action against all encroachments must continue till the end of all such activities’ in city parks, playgrounds and recreation places.

He said the directives of the Supreme Court are followed in letter and spirit and all concerned departments have been directed to ensure implementation of these directives.

He said all the matters pertaining to municipal services were being brought under the umbrella of rules and regulations so these could be saved from any illegal practice.

He said anti encroachments operation around Empress Market in Saddar will continue throughout this Ramazan to free the whole area from encroachments. He said Hill Park is one of the historical parks in Karachi which will be restored accordance to its original plan and visitors will be provided all required facilities in this huge park.