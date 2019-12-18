Mayor Karachi meets Musharraf

Observer Report

Dubai

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar on Wednesday met former president Pervez Musharraf at private hospital in Dubai,. The MQM-P leaders including Haider Abbas Rizvi and Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar met ex-Army Chief Pervez Musharraf and inquired about his health. The MQM-P leaders prayed for the quick recovery of the former president. Both leaders expressed concern over the verdict given by special court against him in treason case and assured him of MQM-P’s full support. The ailing Musharraf thanked the MQM-P delegation for their support.