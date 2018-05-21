Mayor Karachi inspects development works at parks, playgrounds

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said parks and playgrounds are public property therefore no encroachments will be allowed in these parks.

“We need to promote healthy activities among our youth so their energy could be used in a better dimension. KMC providing better spots and recreation facilities to people besides providing them basic municipal facilities,” he expressed these views while visiting and inspecting development works in various parks of Baldia Town, North Nazimabad and Orangi Town.

He was accompanied by chairman of finance committee Nadeem Hidayat Hashmi, chairman parks committee Khurram Farhan and other officers of parks and horticulture.

Mayor Karachi also met with the people of area and listened to their problem who complained about scarcity of water in their area.

Wasim Akhtar said he knew how people are suffering due to short or no supply of water, however the water and sewerage system was controlled by the Sindh government and we are in contact with the higher authorities in this connection.

Reviewing the condition of playground in Baldia town he issued various directives and said this ground was in very bad condition but we have now started its rehabilitation which will complete soon.

He also visited different parks of Orangi town and North Nazimabad and directed to complete all these works immediately.He said parks and play grounds provides recreation to citizens of Karachi and therefore these facilities should be in best condition and also properly maintained— NNI

