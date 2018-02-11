Mayor Karachi inspect development works in Sharifabad and Karimabad

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said we are working to provide relief to the people, shortage of funds for solving problems in different areas of the city but still development works are being done in every area of Karachi to solve these old problems. Serious efforts are done to solve the political problems and soon will give good news to people.

Our aim is not to benefit anyone but to benefit the nation. All problems can be solved by sitting together. Problems regarding solid waste management and water and sewerage will be solved by the Government of Sindh because these organizations pertains to it and people have most of the problems with these organizations.

He said this while inspecting the development works being carried out in and around Sharifabad and Karimabad along with the chairman of DMC central Rehan Hashmi, works committee chairman Hassan Naqvi, parks committee chairman Khurram Farhan, director genral works Shahab anwer, senior director coordination Masood Alam, union council chairmen and other officers and elected representatives.

Mayor Karachi said the road being constructed in Sharifabad with a cost of Rs 34 crores was started two years ago and it was left uncompleted which caused trouble to people of the area now with the construction of this road they would be facilitated.

He thanked the media for helping in development works an said all efforts being done to solve the political issues, coordination committee had not responsibilities before 22nd August but it has these responsibilities now. Party policy will be run on merit only, soon better situation would emerge.

He said Farooq Sattar is our party leader and he is running the party we are working for betterment in the city and doing all possible efforts to solve the problems of the citizens.—NNI

